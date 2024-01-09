Georgia Tech DT transfer D’Quan Douse commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has made a splash at a position of need on Tuesday evening, earning the commitment of Georgia Tech defensive tackle D’Quan Douse. A 6-foot-2, 290 pound defensive tackle, Douse is a native of Savannah (GA) and has spent the past four seasons with Georgia Tech.

In those four seasons, Douse has recorded 69 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. He was a major rotational piece for the Yellow Jackets over the past two seasons.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining in East Lansing.

READ: MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL TRANSFER TRACKER

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire