Georgia Tech DT transfer D’Quan Douse commits to Michigan State football
Michigan State has made a splash at a position of need on Tuesday evening, earning the commitment of Georgia Tech defensive tackle D’Quan Douse. A 6-foot-2, 290 pound defensive tackle, Douse is a native of Savannah (GA) and has spent the past four seasons with Georgia Tech.
In those four seasons, Douse has recorded 69 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. He was a major rotational piece for the Yellow Jackets over the past two seasons.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining in East Lansing.
Psalms 91:4 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p9Jn81qEDL
— D'Quan Douse (@quan_61) January 9, 2024
READ: MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL TRANSFER TRACKER
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.