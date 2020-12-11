Georgia Tech coach says he doesn't remember what he said in tense postgame handshake with Pitt coach

What did Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins say to Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi after the Panthers’ win on Thursday night?

Collins claims he can’t remember what he said during an awkward and tense postgame handshake with Narduzzi after Pitt won 34-20.

Here’s what their postgame greeting looked like. Collins didn’t want any part of it.

What was this about? (via ESPN3)

Collins said he was locked in on taking his team over to celebrate with the Georgia Tech band. It feels like a specious excuse.

“I don't even remember what I said, to be honest with you,” he said after the game.

For his part, Narduzzi said that he told Collins that the Tech coach had a great team and Collins responded with “baloney or some other nice words.”

What could have led to the frostiness? Both teams were assessed personal foul penalties during the game for a kerfuffle near the Pitt sideline. Georgia Tech was penalized eight times for 86 yards while Pitt was penalized six times for 60 yards.

Pitt rushed for 317 yards on 54 attempts in the 14-point win. The victory pushed Pitt to 6-5 on the season and 5-5 in the ACC and dropped Georgia Tech to 3-7 and 3-6 in the ACC ahead of its last game of the season against Miami on Dec. 19.

The game was played Thursday night after it was rescheduled from earlier in the season due to COVID-19.

