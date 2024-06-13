Georgia Tech coach Brent Key ‘nothing I hate more’ than Georgia football

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key has brought Georgia Tech back to respectability. In 2023, the Yellow Jackets went 7-6 and won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, which was the last time that Georgia Tech defeated Georgia.

Key and Georgia Tech challenged Georgia in 2023. The Yellow Jackets lost 31-23 and were close to getting a chance to tie up the game.

“There’s nothing I hate more in the world,” said Key when asked about Georgia football at a recent alumni event. “It’s probably the only thing I actually hate. When I say hate, like, truly despise everything about it. I really do.”

Not only did Georgia Tech fall to Georgia on the field, but the Bulldogs also took a key member of Georgia Tech’s coaching staff this offseason. Key, who played college football for Georgia Tech, clearly has not gotten over Georgia’s eight-point win over the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta last year.

“Three minutes and 31 seconds with three timeouts left, we’re down by eight. Muff the onside kick, get (UGA) to third-and-3, they run a toss sweep out of the bunch formation to the boundary,” said Key. “(Georgia Tech linebacker) Kyle Efford is about two inches away from making the tackle.”

“I think about it every day,” continued Key. “(Efford) thinks about it every day. We talk about it every day.”

There’s no doubt that Georgia Tech has Black Friday circled on its calendar. The Yellow Jackets always have the goal of beating Georgia. Georgia Tech’s improvement does not mean much if the Yellow Jackets can’t conquer their biggest rival.

