What Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said after the UGA game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key is proud of the way his team played against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. However, Key is not satisfied. He emphasized that there are no moral victories following Georgia Tech’s 31-23 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech ran for over 200 yards against Georgia and forced a pair of Bulldog turnovers. Georgia Tech’s 23 points is the most points Georgia has allowed all season.

Georgia Tech’s impressive effort came in a defeat. The Yellow Jackets missed a few chances to make the game even closer. Ultimately, Georgia Tech has lost six straight games to Georgia. What did Brent Key have to say after Georgia Tech’s loss?

Key on keeping it close with Georgia

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is proud of his team, but at the same time knows that they came up short. Georgia is a tough team to play and Georgia Tech did everything it could to nearly pull off an upset for the ages.

I’m proud of the guys’ effort. They played four quarters of football. They’ve got a mentality of playing that way.

No moral victories

Brent Key acknowledges that Georgia Tech does not earn a win for playing Georgia close. However, the Georgia game certainly represented progress for the Yellow Jackets.

At the end of the day, we’re not coming here to play a good game. We’re not coming here to play well. There is no moral victories.

Missed opportunities against Georgia

Brent Key spoke about missed opportunities against Georgia.

That’s our job as coaches rather you win or you lose… is to point out the missed opportunities that you have and to make sure that you can make them correctable moments… We went two of 11 on third-down. We scored in the red area, but came away with a lot of field goals as opposed to touchdowns.

On Georgia Tech's defensive performance

Georgia Tech’s defense really struggled to stop the run against Georgia. The Yellow Jackets came up with a couple of turnovers, but failed to force many Georgia punts.

I thought they played hard, I really did. I thought everybody on the team played hard. We had some third and long opportunities again to get a stop and had a big swing pass to the wide side of the field on one, had a scramble on another. It goes back to those missed opportunities. When you have a chance to get those guys off the field, you’ve got to take advantage of it

On Georgia Tech's effort

Brent Key is proud of how Georgia Tech played and is looking forward to playing in a bowl game and continuing to develop the Georgia Tech program.

Credit to these kids and you talk about growing as a football team, you see where these guys have gone early in the season and some of the ebbs and flows within games week to week. If you take the scoreboard out of it, and you look at how a team plays for the entirety of a football game, that’s what you coach off of and that’s what you use to correct and to build on

Key on Georgia Tech's progress

Brent Key emphasizes that he is focused on the moment and will evaluated the team’s progress after the season. For now, Georgia Tech will focus on academics and then preparing for their bowl game.

