What Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said about Georgia football

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key is 10-9 in his first year-and-a-half at the helm. Key has upgraded Georgia Tech’s roster and helped the Yellow Jackets pick up a dramatic win over Miami and a big win over North Carolina.

Georgia Tech is 6-5 this season and will play in its first bowl game since 2018. Key emphasizes that Georgia Tech’s two goals are to beat Georgia and to make a bowl game.

The Yellow Jackets face a massive challenge against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has won 28 straight games and is looking to finish a third straight regular season undefeated with a win over Georgia Tech.

What did Brent Key say ahead of the Nov. 25 game against Georgia football?

Key highlights Georgia Tech's players of the week against Syracuse

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech’s win over Syracuse earned the Yellow Jackets with bowl eligibility for the first time in several years.

Players of the game from last week: Offensively, Haynes King and Jamal Haynes, defensively it is Zeek Biggers and Kyle Efford, who was also the ACC linebacker of the week and then on special teams, it was Paul Moala.

Not just another game for Georgia Tech

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is not just another game on the schedule for Georgia Tech. Brent Key emphasizes that it is a big game for the Yellow Jackets.

It is a big game. It is not just the next game on the schedule, it is our in-state rival, it is a chance to play for a state championship, it is a chance to have bragging rights for a year, these kids grew up playing against each other and that is what makes it special.

On beating Georgia three times in his playing career

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key played college football at Georgia Tech from 1997-2000. The Yellow Jackets beat Georgia three straight times from 1998-2000.

It was tremendous. The feeling of winning that game and receiving the Governor’s trophy, to be able to… I have one in my office now, I want guys to see that and I want them to know what that is, I want them to understand the importance of this game. It is not just another game.

On Georgia Tech's two goals entering the season

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Key emphasizes that Georgia Tech has two goals this season: make a bowl game (accomplished) and beat Georgia. It is a lot easier to make a bowl game than to beat Georgia these days. The Bulldogs have won 44 of their last 45 games.

When you come into the season, there is two goals. There is a goal to go to the bowl game and there is a goal to beat Georgia… Is your goal to win every football game? Yeah, it is to win every game, but our true team goals are to go to a bowl game and to beat Georgia.

On if Key is bothered by Georgia's recent domination against Georgia Tech

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has won 18 of the last 21 games against Georgia Tech since Brent Key’s playing career ended. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and five straight games over Tech.

Brent Key is not happy about how the rivalry has gone in recent years.

Damn right it does. Yeah it does. Rivalries are not one-sided, rivalries are competitive games between two games, that is what makes rivalries great, this is hands down one of the greatest rivalries in the country. Well, in order for that to be the case, outside of our scope, it needs to be competitive.

On if he can rely on Buster Faulkner's knowledge about Georgia

Former Georgia offensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach Buster Faulkner is now the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia Tech. Faulkner coached at Georgia from 2020-2022, but Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is not relying on using Faulkner’s knowledge about the Bulldogs.

Zero. We have every game on tape they have played this year and every game they played last year. That is not something that takes place. They have good coaches, they have good players… You game plan off of film. Everyone thinks those things happen and they really don’t.

On former UGA wide receiver Dominick Blaylock

Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock transferred to Georgia Tech from Georgia this offseason. Blaylock is Georgia Tech’s third-leading receiver. He has 21 receptions for 337 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season and is a key target for quarterback Haynes King.

His added value in the punt return game will be a big challenge this week (Georgia has not allowed a punt return all season)… It has been great to have him, but Dom is a great kid. He is a guy that comes in and he does not say anything and just goes to work. To see what he has overcome in his career and to be able to have some success, I am really happy for him.

On believing in beating Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Key made it clear that despite recent failures against Georgia that Georgia Tech believes they can beat the Bulldogs.

There is a first time for everything in your life. But guess what, I have beat them, I know what it is and I am the head coach. They are going to believe as I believe.

On trying to contain Brock Bowers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Key does not have many good ideas for how to contain Brock Bowers. However, Georgia Tech did do a solid job against Bowers, who finished the Georgia Tech game with five catches for 20 yards and a crazy touchdown catch.

I am usually pretty quick-witted… put three guys on him, I don’t know. Put one person on him and cross your fingers and hope things don’t happen.

On Georgia's offense

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Key knows Georgia is very balanced offensively, so he can’t just focus on one player. Additionally, he would like to limit Georgia’s explosive plays.

They have a lot of explosive players on their offense, they have a quarterback that is doing a heck of a job this season, playing as good as anyone in the country right now. They generate explosives with a lot of different players… They have two running backs that are very quick and efficient runners… they can condense sets and be able to play bully ball and able to spread you out and go different motions and unbalanced and they have a really good play-action game.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire