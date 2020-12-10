Georgia Tech celebrates win with ... a COVID-19 piñata?

Playing a season during a pandemic means you’ve going to have to make some changes. Georgia Tech basketball adjusted accordingly on Wednesday.

Rewind back to the pre-COVID-19 days, and Georgia Tech had a fun new tradition: the post-road win gas station raid. Essentially, after every road win, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner would take his players to a local gas station and let them buy everything they could want, all thanks to the NCAA’s rule allowing students to receive unlimited meals and snacks.

With COVID-19 making such team trips ill-advised, Pastner improvised following the Yellow Jackets’ first road win of the season on Wednesday. He presented his team snacks in the form of a piñata.

A COVID-19 piñata, to be specific.

#RoadKill = Gas Station ⛽️ 🍭



Even if we have to bring the gas station to us @AndyDemetra 2020 right?? pic.twitter.com/ngsCvnqsYc — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) December 10, 2020

Just go ahead and throw that on the “Completely normal college basketball season” highlight reel.

The celebration was the exclamation point of a pivotal week for Georgia Tech. After starting the season with losses to Georgia State and Mercer, the Yellow Jackets shocked Kentucky at home on Sunday. Wednesday’s win over Nebraska saw them erase a six-point deficit midway through the second half for the win in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Up next: a road date with No. 20 Florida State. If they pull that off, Pastner is going to need a bigger piñata.

Georgia Tech smashed a COVID-19 piñata. Sure. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: