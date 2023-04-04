Georgia Tech big man with Wisconsin connection enters portal

Cyril Martynov, a 7-foot big man from Georgia Tech entered the transfer portal Monday after one season with the Yellow Jackets. Martynov and the Badgers were connected in 2022, when head coach Greg Gard attempted to get the big man to reclassify into that year’s recruiting class, a decision he ultimately opted against.

Instead, Martynov finished high school in the spring of 2022, joining Georgia Tech for his freshman season this past campaign. He was limited to just seven contests, averaging 2.6 minutes per game. As a result, it’s hard to gage where he’s at as an athlete.

It’s unclear whether the Badgers would be interested in him moving forward or not, but his 7-foot, 230-pound frame may warrant a conversion in Madison’s coaches room.

