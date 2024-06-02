Georgia Tech beats Army, 4-2; To play UNC-Wilmington again

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech baseball battled in a do-or-die game in the NCAA Athens Regional, fighting to a 4-2 victory over Army on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.

The Yellow Jackets (32-24) got a tremendous start out of RHP Aeden Finateri (6-4), who worked 6.0 innings and allowing just two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and only one walk. RHP Riley Stanford when came in and shoved for 2.0 innings of one-hit work before RHP Tate McKee slammed the door with a hitless ninth for his first career save.

At the plate, Tech hit two solo home runs in the first, beginning with Drew Burress – who launched his 24th home run of the season – and followed by John Giesler hit his 10th. Vahn Lackey also had two hits, while Mike Becchetti drove in a crucial RBI in the fourth as well and Giesler drew an RBI walk in the eighth.

The Black Knights (31-23) were led by Chris Barr, who went 3-for-5, while RHP Justin Lehman (5-4) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits in 6.1 innings of work.

Georgia Tech will now play UNC-Wilimington again at 12 p.m. game on Sunday, June 2. The Yellow Jackets lost to UNC-Wilmington 9-0 Friday, but Georgia sent UNC-'Wilmington to the loser's bracket with a win Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the Georgia Tech Gameday App.