Georgia Tech 4-star recruit Bryce Gowdy dies week before starting classes

Cassandra NegleyYahoo Sports Contributor
A four-star Georgia Tech recruit died days before starting winter classes. (David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Georgia Tech family is grieving one of its most recent members. Four-star football recruit Bryce Gowdy died Monday, according to a tweet from his high school, a week before he was to enroll early at Georgia Tech.

Gowdy was a star wide receiver at Deerfield Beach in Florida and was to start classes on Jan. 6, per Kelly Quinlan at Rivals.com. The cause of death is unclear as of Monday afternoon.

Gowdy announced his commitment in July, choosing the Yellow Jackets over Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

He was the first high school wide receiver signing with a rating of higher than three stars since Calvin Johnson in 2004, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound prospect made his official visit in May and called the school “amazing” and “a dream come true,” per the AJC.

Sunday evening he tweeted his excitement about heading up to Atlanta soon.

In March, the school announced that 21-year-old defensive tackle Brandon Adams died unexpectedly. He was reportedly participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly.

