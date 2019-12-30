Georgia Tech 4-star recruit Bryce Gowdy dies week before starting classes

A four-star Georgia Tech recruit died days before starting winter classes. (David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Georgia Tech family is grieving one of its most recent members. Four-star football recruit Bryce Gowdy died Monday, according to a tweet from his high school, a week before he was to enroll early at Georgia Tech.

Gowdy was a star wide receiver at Deerfield Beach in Florida and was to start classes on Jan. 6, per Kelly Quinlan at Rivals.com. The cause of death is unclear as of Monday afternoon.

#GaTech WR signee Bryce Gowdy has passed away. Tragic news from his HS team confirming the news. As someone who knew the young man I am speechless. As a father and a reporter covering a team that has faced two deaths in less than a year I’m heartbroken for everyone involved. https://t.co/royQisEbmg — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) December 30, 2019

Gowdy announced his commitment in July, choosing the Yellow Jackets over Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Bryce was one of the funniest recruits I’ve ever encountered. Always enjoyed seeing him at events because he always had a way of making me laugh. Incredibly sad to hear of his passing. https://t.co/oFoWSUSfUk — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) December 30, 2019

He was the first high school wide receiver signing with a rating of higher than three stars since Calvin Johnson in 2004, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound prospect made his official visit in May and called the school “amazing” and “a dream come true,” per the AJC.

Sunday evening he tweeted his excitement about heading up to Atlanta soon.

Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj — Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019

In March, the school announced that 21-year-old defensive tackle Brandon Adams died unexpectedly. He was reportedly participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly.

