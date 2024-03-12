Georgia TE Pearce Spurlin shares heartfelt message after medical disqualification

Georgia Bulldogs sophomore tight end Pearce Spurlin has been medically disqualified from playing college football. Doctors discovered that Spurlin’s congenital heart condition worsened after his freshman season at Georgia.

Spurlin is medically retiring from football, but will remain active with the Georgia program. Spurlin will stay on scholarship.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Pearce Spurlin, who is a former four-star recruit that had a promising freshman season. Spurlin was expected to see snaps as Georgia’s No. 2 or No. 3 tight end this fall.

Spurlin thanked his teammates, coaches, family and more after announcing that he would be medically retiring from college football.

Spurlin played in six games during the 2023 college football season, recording three catches for 60 yards. Spurlin played high school football for South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

We wish Spurlin the best moving forward in his post-football career life.

