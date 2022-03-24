Georgia TE describes 5-star early enrollee DE: ‘He’s a special player’

Georgia football signed the the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation in the 2022 cycle, which included five five-star recruits.

One of those highly touted five-star prospects is early enrollee Mykel Williams.

The 2022 Maxwell Football Club Defensive National High School Player of the Year was rated as one of the top pass rushers in the class and is already making a name for himself in the locker room.

In an interview on ‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’, NFL-bound UGA tight end John Fitzpatrick described William’s after blocking him in practice while preparing for the College Football Playoff.

“He’s a special player…Looks super similar to Travon Walker.”

Fiztpatrick knows what he’s talking about as one of the SEC’s best inline blockers throughout his career. Travon Walker and Fitzpatrick both signed as members of the 2018 class and went up against each other in practices for the last four years.

That says a good deal about how talented Williams truly is as Walker is projected as a top-10 NFL draft pick after an incredible combine performance.

Williams finished his senior season with 81 tackles, 20.5 stops for losses and 12.5 sacks.

Here’s a little taste of what Williams could bring to Athens in the next few seasons:

You can listen to the rest of the conversation with Fitzpatrick here: