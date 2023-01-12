Georgia TE Darnell Washington makes NFL draft decision

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington has elected to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Georgia has several players in the tight end room to the transfer portal, but Washington is Georgia’s biggest loss at the position.

Washington enters the draft after being a big part of back-to-back national championship teams at Georgia.

Here’s what Georgia football fans need to know about Darnell Washington’s NFL draft decision:

Darnell Washington announces plans to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia junior tight end Darnell Washington announced that he plans to enter the draft via Twitter. He thanks his teammates and the fans:

Who is in Georgia's 2023 tight end room?

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is expected to return to Athens for his junior season. Additionally, sophomore tight end Oscar Delp figures to be the No. 2 tight end. Georgia is signing a stacked recruiting class at tight end.

What is UGA losing in Darnell Washington?

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington looks on from the sideline after exiting the game with an injury against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia won’t be able to replace Darnell Washington’s combination of size, speed, and selflessness. The Dawgs got a taste of life without Washington in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia have trouble finding as strong of a blocker as Washington. Additionally, Washington was a tough match up in the passing game. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

Story continues

What Georgia tight ends are in the transfer portal?

Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert entered the transfer portal in December. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Georgia tight ends Arik Gilbert, Ryland Goede, and Brett Seither are all already in the transfer portal.

Next season, Kirby Smart and Georgia will turn to four-star tight end signees Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. Additionally, Georgia is in the hunt for five-star tight end Duce Robinson.

Where will Darnell Washington go in the draft?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Washington’s combination of size, speed, and experience makes him an ideal NFL tight end. Washington is a great blocker and should perform well at the 2023 NFL combine.

The former five-star recruit is projected to be the No. 26 pick of the 2023 NFL draft, per Draft Wire. Draft Wire thinks the Cincinnati Bengals will select Darnell Washington.

There are some needs on defense, but Cincy’s entire tight end room is basically headed for free agency. Even if Hayden Hurst returns, he’ll be 30 before next season, and was banged up for much of this season. A weapon with Washington’s rare combination of size and athleticism would be extremely dangerous in this offense.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire