Georgia TE Darnell Washington lights up the Scouting Combine

In what is considered a great draft class for tight ends, Georgia’s Darnell Washington might have elevated himself to the top of the crowd. Washington had a stellar week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, one that could solidify his first-round draft status.

Most everyone expected Washington, a 21-year-old early entrant to the draft, to put on an athletic freakshow. The 6-foot-6, 264-pounder delivered.

His speed relative to Washington’s impressive size is among the best ever. So is his broad jump.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington ran an official 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine, the 4th-fastest by any TE weighing 260+ lbs at the combine since 2003. Washington recorded a 10'2" broad jump, the 2nd-longest of any TE to meet that size threshold since 2003. pic.twitter.com/Ix35am4U1R — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2023

It’s not listed there by NextGen Stats, but Washington also had the fastest short shuttle time (4.08 seconds) of any TE at the combine–while also being the heaviest.

He’s certainly got some power. Watch this comparison of his drive blocking ability compared to other TE prospects:

Darnell Washington pushing the sled then other TEs for reference. 😳 Some GM is gonna get an extra OL who is also fast and can catch. pic.twitter.com/lIU20evvxV — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) March 5, 2023

Washington proved he can catch the ball as well as Odell Beckham Jr., too:

Known more for his blocking at Georgia while playing with top 2024 TE prospect Brock Bowers, Washington showed he can be a premium prospect as well.

The Detroit Lions are not really in the market for a tight end in the early portions of the NFL draft, but Washington could have an argument for being in the conversation at No. 18 overall to Detroit for his ability to upgrade the No. 6 OL spot — something the Lions use more than any other team — as well as playing TE.

