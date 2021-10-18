Georgia TE Brock Bowers wins another SEC weekly award

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has won yet another SEC weekly award after his monster game against Kentucky on Saturday.

Bowers, a true freshman from Napa, California, caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-13 win over the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

That performance was enough for him to be named the SEC’s Freshman Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Bowers now has six touchdowns on the season, which ties the mark for most touchdown catches by a tight end in school history dating back to at least 1968 (Leonard Pope, 6 in 2004).

He leads the team with 25 catches for 416 yards and six touchdowns.