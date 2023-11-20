Georgia TE Brock Bowers named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

With one week of the regular season remaining, national college football awards are narrowing down possible selections.

Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers has been named as a semifinalist for multiple awards, including the Biletnikoff Award, given to the most outstanding receiver at any position.

The award named Bowers, the only tight end, among nine other semifinalists on Monday.

Bowers leads the Bulldogs in receptions (51), receiving yards (661) and receiving touchdowns (6) this season despite missing two games due to an ankle injury that required TightRope surgery.

The two-time All-American and last year’s John Mackey Award winner will go down as one of the best players in Georgia history.

Biletnikoff Award finalists will be announced on Nov. 28 and the winner will be named on Dec. 8.

Bowers and the undefeated Bulldogs will take on rival Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday for the last matchup of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, televised on ABC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire