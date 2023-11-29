Georgia TE Brock Bowers named Mackey Award finalist

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end.

Bowers took home the award last year over Sam LaPorta of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michael Mayer of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Other finalists this year include Ohio State’s Cade Stover and Colorado State’s Dallin Holker.

The Napa, California, native has been the most dominant tight end in college football over the last three seasons. Bowers, a junior, has caught 170 passes for 2,485 yards (14.6 avg.) and 26 touchdowns in his career. He has also rushed 19 times for 193 yards and five touchdowns.

Even though Bowers missed two games this season due to a surgically repaired ankle, he still leads Georgia in receiving yards (661) and touchdown receptions (6). Bowers missed the Georgia Tech game, but will look to play against Alabama in the SEC title game on Dec. 2.

The winner of the John Mackey Award will be announced on Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

