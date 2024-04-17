Georgia TE Brock Bowers meeting with Chargers today

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is visiting with the Chargers today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pre-draft visits are ending, and Bowers previously visited the Bears and Jets.

The Chargers, who own the fifth pick, currently have Will Dissly, Hayden Hurst and Donald Parham Jr. at the position.

Bowers is the top tight end prospect and one of the top prospects regardless of position.

He had 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns at Georgia the past three seasons.