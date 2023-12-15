Georgia TE Brock Bowers joins UGA legends as 3-time All-American

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has cemented his name in UGA football lore forever, becoming the third Bulldog all-time to be named a first-team All-American three times.

Who are the other two? Georgia’s all-time leading rusher Herschel Walker (5,259 yards) and all-time sacks leader David Pollack (36).

Bowers is also the only player in college football history to win the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end, twice.

Bowers is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft with a handful of UGA records and two national championships under his belt.

Bowers established UGA tight end records for single-season receptions (56), receiving yards (882) and touchdowns (13) in his freshman season of 2021. His 13 touchdown catches are also a single-season UGA record by any pass catcher.

The Napa, Calif., native eclipsed his own tight end receiving records in 2022 with 63 catches for 942 yards.

Despite missing two games in 2023 due to injury, Bowers totaled 56 receptions for 714 yards and seven total touchdowns.

No. 19 will hold a special place in Georgia faithful’s hearts for years to come.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire