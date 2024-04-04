Georgia TE Brock Bowers could add new element to Colts’ offense

Tight end isn’t the biggest need that the Colts have, but they do need more playmaking in the passing game, and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers would add that element.

Immediately, Bowers’ biggest impact is going to come as a pass-catcher, where he was a matchup problem at the college level, and could provide another weapon for Anthony Richardson. Bowers has the ability to move around the formation, lining up in the slot on 53 percent of his college snaps, in-line 37 percent of the time, and out wide 10 percent.

This versatility can allow Shane Steichen to dial up a variety of plays from just a few formations because Bowers can handle different responsibilities. This then reduces the defense’s ability to substitute, and adds an unknown element to the offense, which can lead to mismatches for either Bowers or his teammates.

Bowers was a big part of the Georgia offense, catching 78 percent of his 224 career targets with 26 touchdowns. Bowers was particularly good at picking up yards after the catch, and while targeted most often within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, he displayed the ability to win at a variety of levels.

For more on Bowers’ game and what he can bring to the Colts, here is what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his pre-draft report:

“Prolific pass-catching tight end with a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control and hands that could breathe new life into a stale NFL offense. He plays with relentless pacing as a route runner, allowing him to beat man coverage. Also, he’s highly effective at exploiting zone pockets for first downs and chunk plays. Bowers’ secret sauce might be his ability to rip through tacklers and pile on yardage after the catch.

“He’ll be an adequate move blocker and give effort at the point of attack, but that is the one area where his game falls short of George Kittle’s, for comparison purposes. Bowers is an explosive athlete but lacks the premium measurables typically associated with early first-rounders. It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside.”

As Zierlein noted, Bowers has shown he can be an adequate blocker. If he can continue to grow in that area and make an impact in the NFL, it will help unlock a world of potential for both Bowers and the offense as a whole.

When a team has a tight end who can move around and impact both the run and passing games, it allows the offense to better disguise the play-call, which keeps defenses off balanced and guessing because they don’t know whether a run or a pass is coming, what the tight end’s responsibilities are going to be, or even what type of route he may be running, in Bowers’ case. As you can see, there becomes a lot more guesswork from the defense’s perspective.

As Bowers continues to develop, having this well-rounded impact would be the goal. It’s worth noting that the jump from college to the NFL for tight ends, in particular, is one of the more challenging transitions because of all the responsibilities that come with this role. With that said, Bowers skill set should allow him to make a quick impact as a pass catcher.

Returning at tight end this season for the Colts will be Mo Allie-Cox and Kyle Gransen, who combined for 43 receptions, 529 yards, and four touchdowns last season. The Colts also have 2023 fifth-round pick Will Mallory and Jelani Woods.

Wide receiver is a bigger need for the Colts than tight end is, but with a player of Bowers’ caliber, the Colts would be getting that and then some. Cornerback is a big need as well, but Bowers’ upside could be too enticing to pass up.

