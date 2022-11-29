Georgia TE among finalists for John Mackey Award

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is among the three finalists to win the John Mackey Award. Bowers joins Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta as finalists for the award. The John Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football.

Colorado State’s Trey McBride won the Mackey award in 2021.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has an outstanding touchdown reception against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Bowers has 52 total touches, eight total touchdowns, and 738 total yards this season. Michael Mayer has 67 receptions for 809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season. Iowa’s Sam LaPorta has 53 receptions, 601 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown this year.

Both Mayer and LaPorta come from underperforming offenses. Brock Bowers and Georgia have a chance to win the SEC championship and make the College Football Playoff before the award will be announced on Dec. 8 in New York.

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer was named as the tight end of the week three times. Brock Bowers won tight end of the week once for his performance against South Carolina. Mayer is considered the favorite to win the award, but Bowers should be his stiffest competition.

