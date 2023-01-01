Georgia and TCU set for showdown in CFP National Championship

Yahoo Sports NFL Writer Nick Bromberg takes you through TCU’s unexpected victory over Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl and Georgia’s statement win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, and breaks down the showdown between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Video Transcript

NICK BROMBERG: The greatest day in college football playoff history has given us Georgia and TCU in the National title game. Entering 2022, just 3 of 16 semi-finals, had been decided by single digits. On Saturday, the two semifinal games were decided by a total of 7 points, as TCU beat Michigan 51-45, and defending national champions, Georgia, beat Ohio State 42-41.

Georgia is aiming to be the first team in college football playoff history to win back to back national titles. And it needed 18 points in the fourth quarter to eke out the win as Noah Ruggles' game winning 50-yard field goal sailed wide left with three seconds to go. Even Kirby Smart said after the game that Ohio State probably deserved to win. But Georgia and QB Stetson Bennett were composed during the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs went 72 yards in five plays to take the lead with 54 seconds to go.

TCU, meanwhile, is looking for its first national title since 1938. The Horned Frogs took down Michigan in a chaotic game that featured 44 points in the third quarter. Michigan made multiple comeback attempts in that game, but TCU did enough to hang on to win. The Horned Frogs are the first Big 12 team to play for the National title since Texas, after the 2009 season.

Georgia, meanwhile, is looking to become the sixth team from the SEC to win a playoff title. The undefeated Bulldogs are favored to win the title game, but don't count out TCU. While Georgia overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit on Saturday night, this is a TCU team that has made a habit of overcoming big second half deficits all season long.