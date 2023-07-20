Georgia target, 5-star WR Mike Matthews makes commitment

2024 five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews has announced his commitment to Tennessee. The No. 13 overall player, per 247Sports, chose the Volunteers over Georgia, Clemson and USC.

Ranked as the No. 4 receiver in his class, Matthews plays at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga.

Matthews is the third-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia and plays both defensive back and wide receiver for Parkview.

The Bulldogs rarely miss-out on coveted in-state prospects under head coach Kirby Smart, but UGA still holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the country to date.

The Bulldogs currently hold pledges from four-star wideouts Ny Carr (No. 24 ranked receiver) and NiTareon Tuggle (No. 13).

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire