Georgia tackle receives offer from Nebraska

A four-star offensive lineman has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Brayden Jacobs is a class of 2025 recruit out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

The offensive tackle is currently listed at 6-6 310-pounds. He has been receiving interest from Clemson, South Carolina and Alabama.

Jacobs spent the last season playing with quarterback Dylan Raiola at Buford High School.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire