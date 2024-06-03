Georgia’s super regionals opponent set

The No. 7 national seed Georgia Bulldogs will play the No. 10 national seed NC State Wolfpack in the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament. Georgia will host NC State in a three game series over the weekend of June 7-10.

Georgia hosts an NC State team that went undefeated in the Raleigh Regional and is 36-20 this season. NC State is one of the best teams in the ACC, which is one of the best conferences in college baseball. NC State went an impressive 18-11 in the ACC. However, the Wolfpack went just 7-12 on the road, so Georgia, who is 32-5 at home, has a big edge over NC State.

Five NC State players made the 2024 NCAA Baseball All-Raleigh Regional Team. Alex Makarewicz, who has a team-high 20 home runs, was also named the regional’s most outstanding player.

In 10 starts this season, NC State pitcher Ryan Marohn has a 3.60 ERA and is 4-2. He has allowed just five home runs all season. As a team, NC State has the No. 15 RPI in the country and has more than enough firepower to keep pace with Georgia’s elite hitters.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire