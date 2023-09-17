Georgia still No. 1, while Alabama, Tennessee fall out of top 10 of the US LBM Coaches Poll

A strange college football weekend filled with near misses but few actual upsets produced minor changes in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The top eight teams remain the same, headed by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs needed a second-half rally to overtake South Carolina but easily retain the top spot, picked first on all but two of 65 ballots cast this week.

Michigan started slowly as well against Bowling Green but stays put at No. 2, retaining one No. 1 vote. Florida State narrowly escaped Boston College and hangs on to the No. 3 position, followed by No.. 4 Ohio State. The Buckeyes overwhelmed Western Kentucky and claim the last first-place nod on the eve of their huge showdown with Notre Dame.

Southern California, the lone squad in the Top 25 to not play this weekend, remains No. 5, followed by Texas, Penn State and Washington.

The shuffling kicks in at No. 9, thanks to Tennessee’s loss at Florida. Notre Dame jumps two places into the ninth position, setting up the season’s third top-10 clash next week with the Buckeyes. Utah also climbs two places to round out the top 10, as Tennessee slides all the way to No. 20. Alabama, at No. 12 following a lackluster win at South Florida, slips out of the top 10 for just the second time since the 2015 season.

Washington State is the lone newcomer to the Top 25, edging in at No. 24 just ahead of fellow Pac-12 member UCLA.

Kansas State drops out after a loss at Missouri.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches Poll: Alabama, Tennessee tumble, while Georgia stays at No. 1