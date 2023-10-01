Georgia still No. 1? Not in my college football AP Top 25 rankings | Adams

COLUMBIA — Two weeks ago, I didn't hesitate to keep Georgia football No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll despite an underwhelming showing in its 24-14 win over South Carolina. After seeing the Bulldogs struggle again at Auburn on Saturday, they're No. 2 in my post-Week 5 ballot.

My logic was straightforward following the South Carolina game: No other team in the top 10 had a big win in Week 3, and several others also had near-disasters. Michigan had a single-point lead on Bowling Green at halftime that week, and Florida State beat Boston College by just three points.

This week, though, Texas's rout of Kansas was enough to push them ahead of Georgia after the Bulldogs escaped Auburn on a last-minute touchdown to tight end Brock Bowers. While the Jayhawks were without star quarterback Jalon Daniels, the Longhorns offense stood out with 661 total yards — and that production was split almost perfectly in half between rushing and passing.

Outside of a weird start against Wyoming in Week 3, Texas hasn't had a slip-up through the first five games. The Longhorns have beaten every opponent, including three Power 5 teams, by double-digit points, and their signature win is a 34-24 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Georgia has now had two upset scares against mediocre teams and has yet to face a ranked opponent, and that's enough for me to question how beatable they might be.

How the rest of the SEC fared

Another SEC East teamed joined my ballot this week at No. 24 as Kentucky improved to 5-0 with a 38-21 win over Vanderbilt. Missouri remained on my ballot as well at No. 23, and I have the Tigers' game against the Wildcats on Oct. 14 circled as one of the conference's most intriguing matchups of the next few weeks.

LSU took a big fall down to No. 20 after its 55-49 loss at Ole Miss, which rose to No. 16 in my ballot this week. I considered dropping LSU from the rankings entirely as the only two-loss team in the top 25, but I just can't make an argument that the Tigers are worse than any of the SEC teams below them — Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. I still believe in quarterback Jayden Daniels, but LSU's Week 6 game at Mizzou has quickly become a must-win.

