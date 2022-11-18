Georgia’s Stetson Bennett among Golden Arm award contenders

Who are the top five remaining contenders to win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award? Georgia’s Stetson Bennett is among the five finalists.

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett won the Golden Arm award in 2021. The Golden Arm award is given annually to the nation’s best upperclassmen quarterback.

No Georgia quarterback has ever won the award since it began recognizing players in 1987. Who are the top five finalists?

TCU's Max Duggan

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has the Horned Frogs undefeated. Duggan’s 29 total touchdowns have helped TCU clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship.

Duggan has just two interceptions and has thrown for 2,531 passing yards through 10 games.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker

Quarterback Hendon Hooker has propelled the Tennessee Volunteers to a 9-1 start to the regular season. The Tennessee star has 24 passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and five rushing touchdowns. Hooker has over 3,000 total yards.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett and Georgia are 10-0 and are the top-ranked team in the country. Bennett, a former walk-on, has 21 total touchdowns, five interceptions, and over 3,000 total yards. Georgia will play LSU in the 2022 SEC championship game.

Oregon's Bo Nix

The (8-2) Oregon Ducks have performed well since having a tough Week 1. Bo Nix is running wild and the Ducks have a shot at a Pac-12 championship. Nix has over 3,000 total yards, 38 total touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud and Ohio State are 10-0. The Buckeyes have a huge game in Week 13 against Michigan that will determine who plays in the Big Ten championship. Stroud has 34 passing touchdowns, a 90.9 QBR, and only four interceptions.

