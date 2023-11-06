Georgia stays No. 1 in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 10

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the latest edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll. Georgia earned a gritty 30-21 win over the Missouri Tigers in Week 10. Missouri fell to No. 15 after falling on the road to Georgia.

Next up for Georgia football is No. 10 Ole Miss. The Dawgs host Ole Miss on Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m. in a top 10 battle between SEC foes.

Other notable results in Week 10 of college football included a 52-42 Washington win at USC. Alabama won 42-28 over LSU to gain control of the SEC West. Alabama has a chance to clinch a berth in the SEC championship if they can beat the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 11.

Oklahoma State topped Oklahoma to crush the Sooners’ College Football Playoff hopes. Florida State, Ohio State, and Michigan all also continued their undefeated seasons.

Oregon, Texas, and Penn State found a way to win in Week 10 and remain in the top 10. Texas may be the Big 12’s final hope at a College Football Playoff slot. Penn State has a chance to pick up a big win in Week 11 as the Nittany Lions host Michigan.

US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 10



