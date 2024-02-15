Georgia State's Shawn Elliott returning to South Carolina football as TE coach | Reports

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott is reportedly returning to South Carolina football as the Gamecocks' tight ends coach, according to multiple reports.

Elliott, previously coached in Columbia from 2010-16 in various roles, including offensive line, co-offensive coordinator and even interim coach for six games in 2015. After serving as South Carolina's offensive line coach in 2016, he left to become the head coach at Georgia State.

In seven seasons with Georgia State, Elliott finished with a 41-44 record, including a 4-1 bowl record. Elliott leaves Georgia State after the Panthers started spring practices on Tuesday.

Elliott will replace Justin Stepp, who left the Gamecocks for the receivers coach opening at Illinois. Stepp coached receivers at South Carolina for three seasons before transitioning to tight ends for the upcoming season.

Who is Shawn Elliott?

Elliott has plenty of experience with the Gamecocks, as he was born in Camden and coached at South Carolina in various roles from 2010-16. The 50-year-old coach served as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at South Carolina, including a 1-5 stint as interim head coach in 2015 after Steve Spurrier's resignation midseason.

2010-11: Offensive line coach, run game coordinator

2012-15: Co-offensive coordinator, offensive line coach

2015: Interim coach (1-5)

2016: Offensive line coach

Elliott played defensive end at Appalachian State from 1992-95, before starting his coaching career as a defensive assistant there from 1997-98. He then coached tight ends for the Mountaineers from 1999-2000 before coaching offensive line from 2001-09 at his alma mater.

Elliott was also most recently the head coach at Georgia State, where he led the Panthers for seven seasons, finishing 41-44 with a 4-1 bowl record.

Shawn Elliott salary

According to USA TODAY's college football coaches database, Elliott made $811,000 in 2023, which made him the 97th highest-paid coach nationally. His hiring at South Carolina hasn't yet been made official, nor his contract.

Shawn Elliott record

Elliott has a 42-49 career record as a head coach, including a 1-5 stint as the interim coach at South Carolina in 2015. Elliott finished 41-44 at Georgia State, including a 4-1 bowl record.

2015: 1-5 (1-3 in SEC play)*

2017: 7-5 (5-3 in Sun Belt play)

2018: 2-10 (1-7)

2019: 7-6 (4-4)

2020 : 6-4 (4-4)

2021: 8-5 (6-2)

2022: 4-8 (3-5)

2023: 7-6 (3-5)

* Interim coach at South Carolina

