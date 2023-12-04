Georgia State WR Robert Lewis earns Auburn offer

One of the Sun Belt Conference’s leading receivers has entered the transfer portal, and Auburn has quickly extended an offer.

Robert Lewis, Georgia State’s leading receiver in 2023, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he has received an offer from Auburn on the opening day of the transfer portal.

Auburn has been busy since the transfer portal opened, as they have extended an offer to three prospects at the time of this post.

Lewis has been a vital part of the Georgia State receiving corps over the last two seasons. He was the Panthers’ second-leading receiver last season with 379 yards and six touchdowns. Only Jamari Thrash, who transferred to Louisville following the 2022 season, had more catches, yards, and touchdowns.

He became Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger’s top target in 2023 by reeling in 70 passes for 877 yards and seven scores, which is seventh-highest in the Sun Belt Conference. He was vital to Georgia State’s success, as the Panthers are preparing to play Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The receiving unit is one that Auburn will look to upgrade this season. The 2024 recruiting class will aid that effort drastically as five-star receivers Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman are currently committed to Auburn. However, having experience within the unit will make the offense better. Extending an offer to Lewis is a great start.

Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn ! pic.twitter.com/bCvkw84n2Z — Robert Lewis (@Robert1K_) December 4, 2023

