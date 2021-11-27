Georgia State vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Georgia State vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia State (6-5), Troy (5-6)

Georgia State vs Troy Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

Troy will be playing to extend its season.

Georgia State already has bowl eligibility wrapped up. Troy lost its last two games – it happened to play the two best teams in the Sun Belt, Louisiana and Appalachian State – and it lost three of its last four games.

The Troy pass rush continues to be great, the defense has the ability to take the ball away in bunches – five takeaways in the last two games – and the offensive side has the ability to crank up the passing game.

Georgia State’s secondary gives up over 200 yards for breakfast – it allowed 230 passing yards or more in each of the last eight games.

But …

Why Georgia State Will Win

Troy is going through a wee bit of a transition.

The team is still in the hunt for a bowl game, it happened to lose to the two stars of the Sun Belt – and to Coastal Carolina within the last month – and head coach Chip Lindsey was sacked.

Georgia State is playing well. It pushed Louisiana in a tough 21-17 loss, and that’s the only loss in the last six games with a strong win at Coastal Carolina right after.

The running game has been fantastic – averaging 222 yards per game – and it should do something new and control the game. The Panthers are normally awful in the time of possession battle, but that’s not a problem against a Troy team that keeps the ball for just over 27 minutes a game.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia State is playing too well.

Troy might be more emotional and more desperate, but it’s not going to matter with the Georgia State offense getting its running game going and the defensive front allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards.

It’ll be a good battle, but Georgia State will be come up with two late scoring drives to get by in the home finale.

Georgia State vs Troy Prediction, Lines

Georgia State 31, Troy 24

Line: Georgia State -6.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

