Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia State (4-5), Coastal Carolina (8-1)

Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The offense isn’t the same without Grayson McCall.

The Coastal Carolina offense wasn’t the machine rolls over the mediocre teams, but it didn’t blow up against Appalachian State or Georgia Southern, and the yards didn’t produce a ton of points in the 35-28 win over Troy. Now the star quarterback is out, and veteran Bryce Carpenter is in.

The Chanticleers won 28-8 over Georgia Southern thanks to the defense and running game, but Carpenter threw for just 85 yards, and now gets a Georgia State defense that’s been solid overall against the pass.

It will give up 200 yards or so if everything is working, but it won’t get gouged.

The Georgia State rushing offense has been terrific – tearing off over 200 yards in each of the last four games and in six of the last seven.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Coastal Carolina is still terrific.

It might not be the same without McCall, but the ground attack took over with 220 yards against Georgia Southern and ran for over 200 yards against everyone but Appalachian State.

There’s a good rotation, everyone is fresh, and the offense should be able to dink and dunk enough to keep things moving against a Georgia State team that doesn’t do a whole lot to control the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

No, this isn’t the Coastal Carolina offense of the past few seasons, but it’s still good enough and the defense continues to be great.

Story continues

Georgia State needs to run the ball – and it should – but it’ll come up just short as the second half rolls on. It’ll be a close, entertaining game that will come down to moving the chains.

Coastal Carolina will do it when needed, and Georgia State won’t.

Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Lines

Coastal Carolina 27, Georgia State 20

Line: Coastal Carolina -10.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

