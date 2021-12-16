Georgia State vs Ball State: TaxAct Camellia Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Saturday, December 25

Georgia State vs Ball State: TaxAct Camellia Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 25

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Ball State (6-6), Georgia State (7-5)

Georgia State vs Ball State TaxAct Camellia Bowl Preview

– There are few more even-looking bowl games of the season – it should make for an entertaining, competitive battle if everything goes according to form.

Ball State struggled late in the season with three losses in the last five games, but it’s got a good offensive line, the defense takes the ball away, and it doesn’t beat itself with a whole lot of big mistakes.

Georgia State ripped through the second half of the year with six wins in the last seven games, and like Ball State it’s got a great offensive line, is great at forcing turnovers, and it doesn’t beat itself with a whole lot of big mistakes.

– The Panthers don’t control the clock for all that long, but it’s able to make the most of its possessions with their quick style – and its defense’s inability to come up with enough third down stops. It’s the exact same thing for the Cardinals.

– The main difference is with the rushing offense. Georgia State’s attack averaged 225 yards per game with consistent production after the first two games of the season. On the other side, Ball State needs to generate its own breaks and has to win the turnover margin to win.

Why Ball State Will Win The TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Can Ball State actually grind a little bit? This isn’t an offense that cares about controlling the clock, but Georgia State doesn’t do anything in the time of possession battle, either.

Story continues

Cranking up the ground game hasn’t meant a sure-thing win for Ball State, but it’s 3-1 – with a close loss to MAC Champion Northern Illinois – when rumbling for 200 yards or more, and it’s got the line to blast away.

This is a veteran Cardinal bunch that doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, doesn’t have a turnover problem, and is good enough on third downs to keep the chains moving against a Georgia State defense that allows the chains to move way too easily.

The Panther defense might be good overall and it won over the second half of the season, but it also allowed teams to convert 41% or more of their third down chances in four of the last five games and 54% or more in three of those.

Why Georgia State Will Win The TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Balance. The Panther offense should have it, but get to 200 rushing yards on Ball State, beat Ball State.

Georgia State is great at running the ball – it’s eighth in the nation averaging 225 yards per game – and Ball State’s defense isn’t a rock against the run.

The Cardinals got hammered by Central Michigan and Northern Illinois for close to 500 rushing yards combined in back-to-back November dates. There aren’t any tackles for loss, there aren’t any sacks, and there shouldn’t be enough pressure to keep Georgia State from doing what it wants to do on the ground.

Darren Grainger can throw just enough to get by, too.

He’s not a high-powered passer, and he’s not consistent, but he doesn’t throw interceptions and he should be able to do enough against the mediocre Ball State secondary to keep things moving.

Georgia State vs Ball State: TaxAct Camellia Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Get past the lack of brand names and this should be an interesting way to get away from your family for a bit on Christmas Day.

Ball State isn’t going to crank up a whole lot of offense. The veteran team will struggle against a rock-solid Georgia State defense that was terrific over the second half of the year.

The Panthers have to be okay on special teams – the placekicking is fine, but that’s about it – but everything else will be good enough to get by, even though Ball State will keep this a low scoring fight until late.

Merry Christmas.

TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs Ball State Prediction, Lines

Georgia State 27, Ball State 20

Line: Georgia State -5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: “Die Hard” (as a Christmas movie)

1: “A Very Boy Band Holiday”

TaxAct Camellia Bowl History

Dec. 25, 2020 Buffalo 17, Marshall 10

Dec. 21, 2019 Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Dec. 15, 2018 Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

Dec. 16, 2017 Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Dec. 17, 2016 Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28

Dec. 19, 2015 Appalachian State 31, Ohio 29

Dec. 20, 2014 Bowling Green 33, South Alabama 28



