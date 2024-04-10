Georgia state record set in first Queen Triggerfish catch on the books

It was the first catch of its kind to be recorded in Georgia and now it’s a new state record.

Angler, Ryan R. Simons, 38, from Richmond Hill, Georgia, was bottom fishing on April 7 off the popular area known as South Ledge. He dropped line off the boat “Sweet Melissa” with Capt. Henry Williamson with a Shimano jigging rod on a Shimano Speedmaster reel spooled with a 65-pound-brained line. Dead ballyhoo was the bait of choice.

On the other side of the line was a 7-pound, .58-ounce Queen Triggerfish.

The Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Program said this type of triggerfish is a new species to the program and no prior record existed. The addition of the species was approved by the records program committee on April 9.

“It was weighed in accordance with the rules of the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Records Program at the DNR Richmond Hill Fish Hatchery on a scale certified by the Georgia Department of Agriculture,” the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said. “The fish was 30.75 inches total length, 19.5 inches fork length, and 17 inches in girth.”

Queen Triggerfish populations off the North American Atlantic Coast are unknown and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as “near threatened.” According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Queen triggers are managed as marine life species and must be kept alive until landed (when caught off Florida waters).

The much more common Grey Triggerfish is caught in abundance off the Florida coast.

The DNR reminds all anglers to follow best practices for ethical and responsible fishing, including handling and release of fish that are not intended for consumption. For more information on protecting fish species and best fishing practices visit the Georgia DNR website by clicking here.

