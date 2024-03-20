Georgia State OT Travis Glover visiting Jaguars, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover on a pre-draft visit, according to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda.

Glover was a five-year starter for the Panthers, earning experience at both left and right tackle during his time with the team. In 2023, he earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and helped clear the way for the conference’s leading rusher, Marcus Carroll.

While Glover wasn’t invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, he earned some positive reviews during his time at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Only three @seniorbowl position players did not receive Combine invites and one was Georgia State late-add/Hula Bowl call-up OT Travis Glover. Glover impressively held his own against top competition in Mobile and ran 5.27-5.29 (multiple NFL⏱️) at today's… pic.twitter.com/j49macoDqZ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 19, 2024

Just three Georgia State players have ever been picked in the NFL draft since the program was founded in 2010. GSU alumni Wil Lutz, Albert Wilson, and Chandon Sullivan all earned starting roles in the NFL after going undrafted, though.

The Jaguars are allowed to bring in 30 non-local prospects for pre-draft visits. It was previously reported that Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland is one of those 30 players, and Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network said that Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill is expected to be another.

