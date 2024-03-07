Georgia State hires former UGA linebacker

The Georgia State Panthers and head coach Dell McGee have hired former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Juwan Taylor, per 247Sports. McGee previously was the running backs coach at Georgia under Kirby Smart from 2016-2024.

Juwan Taylor, who played college football for Georgia from 2015-2018, recorded 76 total tackles in his career with the Bulldogs. Taylor severed on Georgia’s staff as a player development assistant before being let go. Taylor will get another opportunity with Georgia State. The Panthers are hiring Taylor as a defensive graduate assistant.

Dell McGee and Georgia State have hired several former Georgia football coaches over the past few weeks. Georgia staffers including analyst Ryan Williams and Manrey Saint-Amour both followed Dell McGee to Georgia State. Saint-Amour will serve as Georgia State’s offensive line coach.

This offseason has featured a significant amount of coaching staff turnover for Kirby Smart and Georgia. The Dawgs lost defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who became the Syracuse head coach in December. Additionally, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon took the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

