Georgia State gives Shawn Elliott french fry bath after Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win

To the victor, goes the large order of fries. Maybe the largest.

The annual french fry bath following the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl went to Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott.

Death. Taxes. Fry Bath.@GeorgiaStateFB are the 2023 potato bowl champions!!!! 🍟🥹🏈 pic.twitter.com/j8o0Ek814l — FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 23, 2023

His Panthers defeated Utah State, 45-22, on Saturday.

The MVP did not get fries. Darren Granger accounted for 5 touchdowns and earned himself a big hat.

Death. Taxes. Fry Bath.@GeorgiaStateFB are the 2023 potato bowl champions!!!! 🍟🥹🏈 pic.twitter.com/j8o0Ek814l — FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire