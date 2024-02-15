Georgia State football head coach stepping down to accept assistant job at South Carolina

Georgia State head football coach Shawn Elliott is stepping down from the position, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.

Elliott, who became the school’s head coach in Dec. 2016, will accept the tight ends coaching job at the University of South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

He previously worked as an assistant coach at South Carolina for several seasons before he took the Georgia State job.

Elliott led the program to its first winning season as an FBS program back in 2017. In what is now his final season, Georgia State went 7-6 in 2023 and won the Idaho Potato Bowl.

His departure comes just two days after the Panthers started spring practices.

It’s unclear what the Panthers’ plan will be to replace Elliott.

Georgia State opens its football schedule on Aug. 31 at Georgia Tech.

