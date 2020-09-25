Georgia State has postponed Saturday’s college football game at Charlotte because of the coronavirus.

The school says it decided not to play out of an abundance of caution because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

It’s not known if the game will be rescheduled.

This mark’s the second straight postponement for Charlotte. The 49ers (0-1) called off last weekend’s game at North Carolina after a positive test forced nine offensive linemen into quarantine.

Georgia State (0-1) opened tits season last week with a loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Georgia State-Charlotte postponed originally appeared on NBCSports.com