Georgia State appears close to hiring Georgia football assistant Dell McGee as head coach

Dell McGee, an assistant on the Georgia football coaching staff for all eight seasons under Kirby Smart, could be announced as the new head coach at Georgia State by the end of the day Friday, according to a source.

McGee would become the second Georgia assistant in the last three months to land a head coach opening after defensive backs coach Fran Brown at Syracuse.

McGee interviewed with Georgia State officials Thursday, the source said. The expectation is he'll be hired, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, but a deal wasn't finalized as of Friday morning. Duke assistant Willie Simmons and Texas A&M assistant Trooper Taylor were also interviewed.

ESPN.com reported McGee is expected to be hired as head coach, citing sources.

Georgia still has an opening for a wide receivers coach after Bryan McClendon left last week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A fourth assistant, safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, stepped into an analyst role.

McGee, who also held the title run game coordinator, has coached and recruited a stable of running backs for the Bulldogs including D’Andre Swift, James Cook, Zamir White and Kendall Milton.

The Columbus native was head coach at Carver High from 2005-12 where he won a state championship and has ties in the state which certainly made him attractive for the Atlanta school.

He would get a chance to coach his son Austin, a cornerback from Athens Academy who signed with Georgia State in December.

McGee, 50, would replace Shawn Elliott who left to become tight ends coach at South Carolina.

McGee was paid more than Elliott last season. He made $852,000 while Elliott’s salary was $811,000.

McGee has head coach experience in college as interim Georgia Southern head coach in 2015 when he led that program to its first ever bowl win.

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and McGee were the only remaining members of Smart's first Georgia coaching staff.

McGee has often been asked about his desire to become a head coach again on a longer-term basis.

“I really don’t control that part of the process,” he said before the 2022 season. “Coach Smart has done everything as a mentor that you could do as a head coach and assistant coach. He’s very, very positive when it comes to his assistants moving on. We’ve had several assistants who have moved on to become head coaches and being a part of his pedigree is very special to me.”

