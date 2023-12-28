Georgia starting OLB announces 2024 return

Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss announced his plans to return for the 2024 season during Wednesday’s media session ahead of the Orange Bowl versus Florida State.

Chambliss, a junior, started every game at JACK linebacker position for the Bulldogs in 2023, totaling 20 tackles and an interception.

The Carrolton, Georgia, native came to Athens as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class. He has played in 39 games to date as a Bulldog, totaling 47 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and three pass breakups.

Chambliss’ return is good news for an outside linebacker room that has seen several losses this offseason due to the transfer portal. Chambliss will bring much needed experience, leadership and continuity to Georgia’s front seven next season.

The Bulldogs will take on the Seminoles at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire