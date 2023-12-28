Georgia star WR Ladd McConkey makes Orange Bowl decision

Somehow, Georgia has found a way to get its the majority of its star players to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State despite opportunities to opt out. On the flip side, the Seminoles will be without more than 20 players, including a slew of opt outs.

The latest Bulldog to commit to playing on Saturday is wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The junior led all UGA wideouts in receiving in 2021 and 2022.

Especially with how many games I’ve missed this year – I missed the first four, came back, and then missed a couple more after that – any chance I can get out there and go play with these guys, I’m going to go out there and do it and leave it all leave it all out there.

Carson Beck, Kendall Milton, Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter also share McConkey’s sentiment and will play against the Seminoles.

McConkey missed the Bulldogs’ first four games due to a nagging back injury before working his way back to the playmaker that we’ve witnessed in Athens the last three seasons. Just when McConkey was hitting his stride, he suffered an ankle injury that would limit him for the rest of the season.

McConkey missed another game due to the ankle injury before coming back. He was clearly not himself, especially in the SEC Championship loss to Alabama. The Chatsworth, Georgia, native admitted the season didn’t go as planned, but the opportunity that lies ahead at the Orange Bowl is worth taking the field.

I guess it didn’t go the way we really wanted it to. Obviously, the end goal was go to the playoffs win the national championship. We didn’t get that but we have another opportunity to go out and play. And, me specifically, I know how quickly it can be taken away missing so many games. So anytime I get out here I will take full advantage of it and try to just make the most of it.

McConkey recorded 29 catches for 456 yards and two touchdowns in eight games in 2023. McConkey is yet to make a decision on his NFL future.

Kickoff from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire