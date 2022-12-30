Georgia star WR AD Mitchell ‘feeling ready’ ahead of Peach Bowl

Georgia star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was asked about his status for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal on Saturday night.

The sophomore missed nine games this season due to a lingering ankle injury.

“To be honest, I’m just feeling ready. It’s the best way to describe it,” Mitchell said about the Peach Bowl. “There wasn’t too much resting [after the LSU game], but you know, the practice and building confidence, it’s meant a lot to this point as well.”

Mitchell, who scored the go-ahead touchdown in the national championship win over Alabama last season, suffered the ankle injury in Georgia’s win over Samford in Week 2, and aggravated the injury in the Auburn win in Week 6.

The Bulldogs were careful not to allow a flare-up again as Mitchell did not see the field until the final regular season matchup versus Georgia Tech for one play.

Mitchell saw limited action in the SEC Championship win over LSU where he completed a successful two-point conversion pass to tight end Darnell Washington.

The Bulldogs receiver room will get a big boost with Mitchell back healthy just in time for another title run.

Mitchell and the Bulldogs will take on Ohio State in Atlanta on Saturday night with kickoff set for 8 p.m. in Atlanta.

We’ll get you ready for kickoff in our Peach Bowl special episode of ‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton‘. We are joined by former Georgia offensive lineman Chris Burnette to talk UGA vs. Ohio State. Listen here:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire