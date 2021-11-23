Georgia star TE Brock Bowers not named Mackey Award finalist

Georgia true freshmen tight end Brock Bowers won’t be taking home the Mackey Award, given to the nations’ top tight end.

On Tuesday, the award announced the trio of finalists including Colorado State’s Tre McBride, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer.

Bowers was named one of eight Mackey Award semifinalists in early November, he was the only freshman on the list.

Here’s a comparison of Bowers’ 2021 stats and the three finalists:

Let’s compare Mackey award finalists to UGA’s Brock Bowers… Trey McBride

– 1,008 ttl yds

– 12.0 avg.

– 1 TTD Charlie Kolar

– 658 yds

– 12.4 avg.

– 5 TD Jalen Wydermyer

– 491 yds

– 13.6 avg.

– 4 TD

—————————————

Bowers

– 607 yds

– 16.4 avg.

– 9 TD@UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/mxXxqfJqQd — J.C. Shelton (@J_Shelton_) November 23, 2021

Bowers leads Georgia in receptions (34), receiving (552) and touchdowns (9).

Judging by the stats, you could reasonably say Bowers should have been a finalist. Even so, there are several Bulldogs who have made the final group for some of the biggest awards in college football.

LB Nakobe Dean: The Wuerffel Trophy for community service, Butkus Award for nation’s top linebacker.

DT Jordan Davis: The Outland Trophy for top interior lineman, Nagurski Trophy for nation’s top defensive player.

QB Stetson Bennett: The Burlsworth Trophy for nation’s top walk-on.

As far as the UGA staff, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech at noon on Saturday. The final game of the regular season will air on ABC.