Update on Georgia star TE Brock Bowers’ status for Orange Bowl

There are still a lot of questions for Georgia football as it prepares to take on Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

While we know that a couple of star defenders will play in the game, we are still awaiting word on tight end Brock Bowers.

The two-time Mackey Award winner didn’t travel with the team to Miami on Tuesday, but he is expected to join the team later in the week. Whether he will play or not is unknown.

According to tight ends coach Todd Hartley, Bowers’ surgically repaired ankle is what’s holding him back. Hartley didn’t completely shut out Bowers’ chances at playing during his media session on Wednesday.

“We don’t know. his status is still unsure,” Hartley said. “We know he’s still battling that ankle injury that has been nagging him it seems like forever now. He’s been great in his rehab. I hope he makes it, don’t know if he will. Still something that we’re up in the air on. He’s been great in the support of his teammates throughout the prep, every since the Alabama game. We’ll see what happens.”

Bowers’ future can’t be ignored here. He’s widely considered a top-10 NFL draft pick and a chance at aggravating an ankle that hobbled him the latter part of the season would set him back for pro day and the NFL combine.

That said, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Bowers to make an appearance against the Seminoles. After all, he returned just 26 days after undergoing TightRope surgery.

Whether Bowers plays or not, his name is cemented in UGA football lore forever.

Kickoff against Florida State is set for 4 p.m. ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire