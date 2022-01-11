Georgia star linebacker wears Alabama championship hat after Bulldogs' win

Georgia star linebacker Nakobe Dean began celebrating the Bulldogs' national championshipon Monday night with a wardrobe faux pas.

Dean, who tallied four tackles in the 33-18 win against Alabama, was shown wearing the wrong championship hat. Instead of the block-letter "G," Dean sported an Alabama championship hat on the field. The win gave Georgia its first national title since 1980.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) had 7.5 sacks this season.

The 2021 Butkus Award winner, which is given to the country's best linebacker, pointed out that he made it to the post-game press conference in the correct apparel. Dean, who was also a first-team All-SEC honoree, finished with 168 total tackles and 7.5 sacks in 15 games of his junior season.

Nakobe Dean had the wrong hat 😅 pic.twitter.com/6NnQyU0AOh — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2022

Nakobe Dean points out he has the right hat on now. pic.twitter.com/KLxhpbr5BY — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 11, 2022

