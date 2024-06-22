Georgia Southwestern's Kalvin Alexander Earns ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award

AMERICUS, Ga. — Georgia Southwestern State University catcher Kalvin Alexander has been named one of nine NCAA Division II recipients of a 2024 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Gold Glove Award. In addition, Alexander was named to the 2024 ABCA NCAA Division II All-Defensive Team for the Southeast Region.

Alexander, a redshirt-junior from Lakeland, Fla., started 36 games behind the plate this spring in his second season with the Hurricanes. He did not commit an error with 377 total chances, made 39 assists and threw out 19 runners attempting to steal. His caught stealing percentage was 36.5 percent, which would rank second among the career numbers of all active Major League Baseball catchers according to Baseball-Reference.com. Alexander becomes GSW's second Gold Glove Award winner. The Hurricanes have had a recipient in each of the past two seasons.

The 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were released by ABCA and Rawlings Sporting Goods in all eight divisions of collegiate baseball and high school. A Gold Glove Award is presented to nine players at each level with each representing a defensive position on the field. Alexander is the NCAA Division II catcher award recipient. The Rawlings Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks, featuring many future Major League Baseball players.

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level: NCAA Division I, II & III, NAIA, NJCAA Division I, II & III, Pacific Association Division, and High School.

The ABCA/Rawlings Award Program is one of the most comprehensive in all of sports, awarding All-America teams and Gold Glove teams in nine divisions of amateur baseball as well as All-Region teams in five divisions.

The ABCA/Rawlings All-America teams date back to 1949 starting with one collegiate All-America Team. Other divisions subsequently added until the current total of nine was reached. The first ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were recognized in 2007, making this the 17th year the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been presented in the collegiate and high school ranks (no awards were presented in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 40 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel.