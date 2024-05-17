Georgia Southwestern Golfers Erik Fogel and Payne Sells Named to PING All-Region Team

NORMAN, Okla. — NCAA Division II PING All-Region honorees were announced on Thursday afternoon by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Players across eight regions earned all-region honors in 2024. Erik Fogel and Payne Sells from Georgia Southwestern State University were named to the NCAA DII PING Southeast All-Region team.

Fogel, a junior from Stockholm, Sweden, earned his second all-region selection (2021-22 & 2023-24). Fogel had Top 5 finishes in three of the 10 tournaments played this season, with his best result at the Bobcat Invitational in March, where he placed third out of 81 golfers. That performance earned him Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Week honors for the first time in his career. Fogel was a first team All-Peach Belt Conference selection in 2024. He led the Hurricanes with aa 71.9 scoring average through 29 rounds, which ranked sixth in the Peach Belt. Fogel will forgo his senior season and concludes his collegiate career ranked No. 38 in NCAA Division II this spring.

Sells, a senior from Perry, Ga., earned his first all-region award. He had a pair of Top 5 finishes this year, including a tournament victory at the 84-player Argonaut Invitational in April. That performance earned him Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Week honors for the first time in his career. Sells was a second team All-Peach Belt Conference selection in 2024. He posted a 72.64 scoring average through 33 rounds to complete his final collegiate season ranked No. 40 in NCAA Division II.

GSW has placed multiple golfers on the PING All-Region team by GCAA in four of the last five seasons.

2024 PING All-Region Southeast Team

Will Chambless, North Georgia

Ethan Day, North Georgia

George Durkan, Lincoln Memorial

Erik Fogel, Georgia Southwestern

Ryan Jahr, Barton

Alex James, Lincoln Memorial

Linus Jonsson, Lander

Bernard Meyer, Columbus State

Max Reynolds, Lincoln Memorial

Payne Sells, Georgia Southwestern

Jack Vajda, North Georgia

Harrison Wierse, Barton