Georgia Southern vs. Ohio schedule: Odds and how to watch Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Ohio University Bobcats are aiming for their second 10-win season as they prepare to play against the Georgia Southern Eagles for the first time in program history on Saturday, December 16 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

This is the Bobcats' first appearance in the fourth edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. It is also the second consecutive season they have made a bowl game, the first bowl game appearance resulted in a 30-27 victory over Wyoming in the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. The Bobcats finished second in the Mid-American Conference East Division and won four of their final five conference games.

The Eagles have also made it to their second-straight bowl game, having won the required six games in a season, two years in a row. The Eagles finished fifth in the Sun Belt East Division with a 6-6 record.

The Ohio Bobcats are favorites to defeat the Georgia Southern Eagles, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: Ohio (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ohio (-185); Georgia Southern (+150)

Over/under: 48.5

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio University vs. Georgia Southern: TV channel, Streaming

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m., ET, on December 16, 2023, and will be airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

