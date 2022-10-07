Georgia Southern vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Georgia Southern (3-2), Georgia State (1-4)

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The offense continues to move the chains.

It’s fourth in the nation in third down conversions, averages 500 yards per game, and it’s versatile enough to keep things going in a variety of ways.

The passing game has been great, the ground attack averages 5.6 yards per carry, and it all starts with an offensive line that doesn’t allow anything in the backfield.

Georgia Southern leads the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed and is second in sacks allowed.

Georgia State doesn’t come up with sacks and struggles to get behind the line.

Why Georgia State Will Win

The Panthers finally got the season going with a terrific 31-14 win over Army. They played well over the first month but couldn’t force a break, and then it all worked with the ground game and takeaways finally getting it done.

Can they keep running on the Eagles? The Georgia State ground attack hit the 200 yard mark against everyone but Coastal Carolina, and Georgia Southern is allowing 5.4 yards per carry getting gouged a bit too much.

Georgia State doesn’t have a pass rush, but Georgia Southern really doesn’t generate pressure. Give QB Darren Grainger time and he’ll produce.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be fun.

Both offenses know how to get the party moving, and both defenses are more than happy to keep the drinks cold.

Georgia State played well in the 0-4 start but turnovers in a few games, lots of penalties in others, and key misfires did it in. At home the running game will get off the bus with 200 yards, there won’t be enough turnovers to matter, and …

Georgia Southern PK Alex Raynor hasn’t missed a kick all year. He won’t in the final seconds in this, either.

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 37, Georgia State 34

Line: Georgia State -2.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

